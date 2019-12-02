|
Josephine "Jo" Schultz
Great Falls - Josephine "Jo" Schultz, 84, of Great Falls, passed away on December 1, 2019. The graveside service will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Jo Corcoran was born May 27, 1935 in Box Elder, to James Corcoran and Eliza Morrisette. She attended school in Great Falls. She married Carl E. Schultz who passed away on March 10, 2000. Jo worked at Buttreys, and in her later years, she sold crafts and antiques for 15 years. Jo enjoyed exercising at The Peak, garage sales, and trips to Nevada.
Jo is survived by her son, Michael (Hazel) Schultz; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; one brother; and a sister.
The family would like to thank Benefis Eastview for taking care of their mom. Memorials may be sent to Gift of Life, Benefis Foundation, 1200 25th St. So., Great Falls, MT 59405.
O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019