Joy Ann Carver
Stanford - Joy (Hajenga) Carver passed away from complications of heart disease and diabetes on the afternoon of November 24th, 2020 at her home on Sage Creek with her husband by her side.
Joy was born on December 4, 1944 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewistown. She was the oldest child of Irvin and Eva Hajenga's five children. She attended Benchland Public School until graduating from the eighth grade in a class of three students. She was a member of the Methodist Church where her mother Eva played the piano for the services.
Joy attended high school in Stanford and remembered her first days in the new school as "very traumatic and scary with so many students in each class". She was active in 4-H, Benchland community club, church activities, drill team, and many organizations and clubs. Named 1963 Miss Betty Crocker for the American Homemakers of Tomorrow, she was an extremely good seamstress and outstanding cook. Don Carver had asked her to prom their freshman year, and as high school sweethearts they attended all four school proms together. She was the homecoming queen her senior year when Don, in his football uniform, would not let the Homecoming King give her a kiss as tradition usually dictated and instead grabbed and kissed her at midfield. That embrace along with mutual love and devotion continued all the way through 56 years of marriage.
Following graduation from Stanford High School in 1963, she attended Northern Montana College (MSU-Northern) and became an elementary teacher. She married, Don, on January 4, 1964 in the Benchland Methodist Church while on winter break from college.
They were blessed with their first daughter, Valerie, in the summer of 1964. She was born in a hayfield along the road by Simms, Montana in Don's Hot Rod car. Don and Joy moved to Billings so Don could complete his degree, and she taught K-4th grade in a two- room school in Fishtail, Montana. The following year they moved to Winifred where their second daughter, Terri, joined the family. The next move was back to Benchland to help with the farm and ranch. While living in Benchland Joy taught third grade in Stanford. Elana was born at this time to complete their family.
The opportunity came up to purchase Ruth Holzer/Sternhagen farms in 1972, and the family moved on Sage Creek where Joy lived until her passing. Joy could often be found driving her 4-wheeler around moving cattle, fencing, and doing farm chores. She rarely missed a sporting event or activity her daughters participated in through the years. She was especially proud and supportive of each of her grandsons. Whether it was taking time to teach them on the farm or attend their music productions, activities, and sporting events. Her tremendous work ethic would only be paused by the presence of her grandsons as she treasured her time with them more than they will ever know.
Joy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don Carver; daughters, Valerie (husband Richard Leach) of Hobson, Terri (husband Edward Jelinek) of Denton, and Elana (husband Glenn Weaver) of Helena; grandsons, Lucas Ridgeway, Lander (Holly) Ridgeway, Cole (Lexie) Jelinek, and Dalton Weaver; siblings, Stan (Annie) Hajenga, Rose (Bob) Janes, Don (Deb) Hajenga, and Ava (Mark) Harwood; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her grandsons, Jace Jelinek and Glenn Weaver III.
A Family Graveside Service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stanford Cemetery. Memorials can be made in Joy's name to the Judith Basin County Endowment fund or a donation to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Joy's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com