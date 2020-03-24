|
Joy Ann Wagner
The East Glacier Park - Joy Ann Wagner, 86, Passed away in Kalispell on March 19th. Better known as Skeets, she was born May 7, 1933 in Browning to Edith (Collins) & William J. Guardipee. Raised locally she was very educated woman, who received a Master in Social Work and helped many people before she retired.
She married Richard Wagner, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother Ken Yoder, daughter Toni Sheehy and granddaughter Sheila Flying.
She leaves behind her children Bill (Karen) Powell, Kenton (Sandy) Wheeler and Steven (Cecelia) Wheeler; siblings Leonard (Dixie) Guardipee,Jim (Shirley) Guardipee, Warren (Phyllis) Guardipee, Susie Guardipee and Jess HeavyRunner as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who will all miss her dearly.
Mass will be held Wednesday at 2 pm at Little Flower Parish in Browning.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020