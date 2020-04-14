|
|
Joyce A. Goodman
Belt - Late in the evening of April 11, 2020, our sweet Joyce Aileen Swenson Goodman passed peacefully to Heaven. We will cherish all she was. We can be comforted knowing she is at peace and will continue to be an impactful and loving part of our lives.
Joyce insisted on no funeral services. Little did she know COVID-19 would also be dictating that!
Joyce wrote her own obituary early May 2019 as follows: Joyce was born on November 15, 1926, to Ture E. and Ethel Lee Swenson of Eden Route, the eldest of 5 children and brothers, Aaron, Norman, T.E., and Craig. She attended McCumber School and graduated from Great Falls High in 1946.
She attended the College of Great Falls and taught 3 years in country schools until marrying Roy Eugene Goodman on June 5, 1949. They had 3 children, daughter, Judy and sons, Robert and Rick.
Joyce belonged to Rebekah VFW Auxiliary and Belt Senior Citizens Center. She was also a foster grandparent in the Belt Elementary School. She played the piano and sang in various choirs. She also enjoyed writing and receiving letters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents; brothers, Aaron, Norman, T.E.; and their wives. Joyce is survived by her children, Judy Schroeder, Robert, and Rick (Lori) Goodman; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Craig (Ann) Swenson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joyce was never a lady of fanfare. She was a humble servant of the Lord who loved her family and cherished her friends. We will miss her dearly.
Special thanks to all the staff at Benefis Peace Hospice who took such amazing care of her. She loved you all. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Peace Hospice, the Joyce Goodman Foundation c/o Belt Valley Bank, or a .
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020