Great Falls - Joyce H. Atkinson, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Joyce was born on June 17, 1931, in Great Falls to Cecil and Anna Cox. She received her education in Great Falls. The majority of her life she worked as a bookkeeper. First for Graham Ross, then for Thomas Dean and Hoskins, and finally at the Elk's Club for Joe Tropila. For a few years, Joyce worked at the State Grain Lab before retiring. After she retired, she worked part time for Advanced Litho where her son, Andrew was employed.
She met and later married Larry Atkinson on January 8, 1950, and they had a son, Andrew. Larry passed on August 5, 1978.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sister, Cecile (Ed Dambrowski) Baranko of Great Falls; son, Andy (Leslie); grandson, Kyle (Bekah); granddaughter, Ashley (Brock) Long of Phillipsburg; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Emma, Cooper, Ava, Finn, and Monroe; her fur baby, Lilly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved to sew and was very meticulous as she made quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She put a lot of love in her many quilts, hot pads, and afghans.
Cremation has taken place with a graveside service to be held at a later date. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
