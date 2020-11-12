1/1
Joyce Atkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Atkinson

Great Falls - Joyce H. Atkinson, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Joyce was born on June 17, 1931, in Great Falls to Cecil and Anna Cox. She received her education in Great Falls. The majority of her life she worked as a bookkeeper. First for Graham Ross, then for Thomas Dean and Hoskins, and finally at the Elk's Club for Joe Tropila. For a few years, Joyce worked at the State Grain Lab before retiring. After she retired, she worked part time for Advanced Litho where her son, Andrew was employed.

She met and later married Larry Atkinson on January 8, 1950, and they had a son, Andrew. Larry passed on August 5, 1978.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sister, Cecile (Ed Dambrowski) Baranko of Great Falls; son, Andy (Leslie); grandson, Kyle (Bekah); granddaughter, Ashley (Brock) Long of Phillipsburg; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Emma, Cooper, Ava, Finn, and Monroe; her fur baby, Lilly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved to sew and was very meticulous as she made quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She put a lot of love in her many quilts, hot pads, and afghans.

Cremation has taken place with a graveside service to be held at a later date. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved