|
|
Joyce Darleen Thies, 84, passed away peacefully at home with family on May 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held this Friday, May 24th at 2:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Joyce was born in Great Falls, July 14, 1934 to William and Lucy Klock. She graduated from Cascade High School and briefly attended Montana State University. While working in Great Falls, Joyce met the love of her life. Henry (Hank) Thies. After marrying him in May of 1954 she served beside him as a loving wife and mother of four children during his career in the Air Force. She traveled with him to duty stations that included Japan, Germany and various locations in the United States.
When Hank retired in 1971, they brought their family home to Cascade, Montana. Joyce shared her talents throughout the years with family and friends. Her children grew up with beautifully hand- decorated birthday cakes and cookies for school events. Joyce also leant her sewing talents by creating outfits, costumes and repairs for her children and grandchildren. In later years she helped with crafts making cards and pillows for volunteer organizations.
Besides raising her children, she worked several jobs outside of the home. These jobs included waitressing for years in the local restaurants in addition to several years as a store clerk in her brother's grocery store. Later, upon moving into Great Falls she also worked as a donut finisher in a local donut store. After retiring, she also served as a volunteer for RSVP, Benefis Hospital and the Great Falls Senior Center. Before her husband's death in November of 2014 she lovingly served as his caretaker as he went through a long illness that included dialysis.
Joyce is survived by her three sons, Henry (Bonnie) of Cut Bank, Ray (Joanette) of Missoula, Bryan (Anita) of Cascade and daughter Valorie of Great Falls. She also is survived by six grandchildren (April, Joshua, Aaron, Justin, Tanner, Sarah) and ten great grandchildren (Madison, Drake, Molly, Daegan, Dallas, Logan, Elaine, Daxton, Amara, Bren). She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Thies, her parents, her siblings, Bill, Tom and Marie.
To share condolences with the family go to
www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019