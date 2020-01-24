|
|
Joyce Evelyn Bissell
Belt - Joyce Evelyn (Thompson) Bissell passed away January 21st at her home in Riceville. She died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family including her beloved sister, Karol. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 1:00pm at the Belt Community Church.
Joyce was born February 1st, 1934 to John and Mildred (Mickey) Thompson and spent her childhood in the Tiger Butte area and on the Tuura farm before moving to Armington in her teens. She graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1952 where she met her husband, Don Bissell, as freshmen. They married in 1955.
Travel and adventure soon became a constant in Joyce's life as she traveled the states and Germany as an Army wife. She was loved everywhere she went for her quick wit, positive personality and the ability to make everyone she met feel welcomed. She raised four kids Ron, Debbie, Donna and Dana along the way.
But her heart was always in the valley where she was raised. Her family and class reunions were highlights of her life, although she loved nothing more than traveling country roads, new and old, just to see where they would end up. She spent her last forty years looking up the canyon, savoring the view from where her family was raised. She died happy.
Joyce is survived by her children, Ron Bissell, Debbie Gochenaur (Garry), Donna Marchington, Dana Bissell and her sister, Karol Thompson Stack. She has 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Belt Community Church or Peace Hospice of Benefis.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020