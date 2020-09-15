Jude Silver
Seattle - Jude "JuJu" Silver, 57, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home this Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm.
Jude was born January 3, 1963 in Seattle, Washington to John Charles Richard and Robin Bond. She was adopted by Howard & Clara Silver shortly after her birth. She was an only child growing up. Jude graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Seattle and went on to Greenwood Beauty School and North Seattle Community College. She also volunteered for a child advocacy organization and the local Red Cross. Jude held various jobs including bartender but her main passion was being a cosmetologist. She was also ordained to officiate weddings and was thrilled to be able to bring two souls together. She gave birth to her son, Joshua James Silver in October 1981. Married John Jessup in March 2001. Before moving to Great Falls MT, the hometown of her mother, Clara, to be closer to her siblings as she aged, Jude reached out to find her birth family and siblings. She grew closer to her family over the years. Jude lived the remainder of her years in Great Falls following the passing of her mother. Jude was a free spirit, with a huge heart. Jude was a mother to all who crossed her path and a lover of animals. She loved funky music, tie-dye and living in the present without regret.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Silver. Jude leaves behind her husband of 19 years John Jessup; her son and pride and joy, Joshua Silver his wife, Melissa, of Lynnwood, WA, and her grandson (her chalupa) Aiden Silver. Her father, John Richard and biological mother, Robin Bond, sisters Sabine Richard, Laura Richard and brothers Joe Richard, Paul Richard and Jack Schiavone. And many, many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends that she held close to her and only knew her as Mama Jude.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville, WA.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com