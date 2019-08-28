Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Fifth Avenue Christian Church
Judith A. "Judy" Matter

Judith A. "Judy" Matter Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Matter

Havre - Judith A. "Judy" Matter, 77, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Billings, Montana. Her memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Fifth Avenue Christian Church with Kevin Barsotti officiating. Her graveside service will follow at the Highland Cemetery with a fellowship being held at the St. Jude Parish Center immediately after the graveside service. Memorials in Judy's honor may be made to the Ark Church; Your Network of Praise or the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Please visit Judy's on line memorial at www.hollandbonine.com to leave a message of condolence for her family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
