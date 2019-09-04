Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Judith Joy Russell Audet


1940 - 2019
Judith Joy Russell Audet Obituary
Judith Joy Russell Audet

Great Falls - Judith Joy (Russell) Audet passed away August 31, 2019, in Great Falls.

Judith was born July 18th, 1940, to Marion and Opal Russell in Great Falls. She graduated high school from Geraldine MT. Judy married Dave Audet in 1959 and they resided in various locations in Montana. They later divorced.

Judy worked at various jobs but her main focus was on being a Mother and Grandmother.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and organizing and preparing for holidays and special occassions.

Judy is survided by brother, Ron (Bonnie) Russell; sisters, Dorthy Sutton, Marilyn Jean (Marshall) Kolste, Linda Enslow, Patty (Dave) Thompson; children, David Audet, Debbie (Tim) McDowell, Daniel Audet, Dena (Jay) Kopp, Dennis Audet, Dale (Juleen) Audet; 26 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Opal Russell and daughter, Donna (Steve) Audet Evans and Tyler McDowell grandson.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
