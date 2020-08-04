Judith L. Sargent
Great Falls - Judith Lynn (Burgess) Sargent entered and exited her life on earth 74 years apart in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on May 27, 1946.
Those who will hold and share her spark include son, Nathan Sargent and his wife, Lisa (Dalaly), and her granddaughters, Bailee and Jadelyn Sargent; sister, Betty Ann (Burgess) Wolery and nieces, Jillian R. Miller, Jane Wolery (Beadle), and Julie Erickson; sister-in-law, Barbara (Sargent) Lewis and nephews, Kyle Lewis and Kurt Lewis. There are many great-nieces and nephews, as well as, cousins and friends. Her brother-in-law Sterling Wolery preceded her along with a niece, Jolene Wolery, who died as an infant. Judy was a gatherer of people, though she had only one sister, she chose a few more on her own including a first cousin with whom she was especially close, Ladene (Kafka) Mangold and dear friend, Carol Benson.
Judy specified that memorials to honor her life be directed to Peace Hospice of Montana. Judy was a memorable, social, spicy woman who was known for her flamboyance and flair. She was fierce and unforgettable in the best of ways.
Judy's family is hosting a gathering for people to visit any time between 2 and 4 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed, and guests are asked to wear masks. For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
