Judy A. Deck
Great Falls - Anyone who knew Judith "Judy" Ann Denowh Deck felt her positive impact in the community, her generous spirit, and her genuine love of life and family. Judy passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Great Falls, at the age of 73.
Judy was born on June 20, 1946, in Sidney, Montana, to Dorothy and George Denowh. She was the oldest of three children, and the family moved often for her father's career. Judy attended Great Falls High School, where she met the love of her life, Jack Deck, and graduated in 1964. The rest is history; a love story of 55 years. They married on November 28, 1964, in Great Falls.
Jack was her true love for life, her soulmate, and best friend. Their devotion stood the test of time and provided a loving foundation for their family. Jack romanced his "Judith Ann," supported her, humored her, and doted on her with his love until the last moment.
Her greatest pride came from her children, Randy, Jason, and Jayme. She was a fully engaged mom throughout her life, always involved and actively supporting her children. She was also a mother to many friends and students in the community. She was an avid worrier and called the police on multiple occasions to check on her kids when she could not reach them. Her lessons will live on in the lives of so many.
Judy was a full-time wife and mother, but still found time to enjoy many jobs in retail, local politics, and banking throughout her life. She found her true passion and career in 1997, as a professional wedding and event planner/business owner. She loved planning beautiful events, and her clients became her family. She retired in 2016.
Always making a difference in the community, she was a founding member of MADD, SADD, and Students Taking a New Direction (STAND). Her work with the youth of Great Falls made a lasting impression on many generations.
Judy loved to travel and often made trips to their condo in Ocean Shores, Washington. She enjoyed trips to Europe, Mexico, Nashville, and Memphis. She especially enjoyed a recent family trip to Hawaii in December of 2018 with all her kids and grandkids. She would light up when her grandchildren were around.
She loved Elvis Presley. Recently, she dedicated an entire room of her home to Elvis memorabilia. Judy also loved square dancing with Jack and her friends every Sunday evening. She loved to shop, wash laundry, attend church, and keep in touch with friends near and far. She was an expert class reunion planner and created amazing reunions for the GFHS Class of 1964 for the past 45 years.
Judy left behind a legacy of love and caring for her family. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and after six months of chemo treatments, she was truly fighting and winning. Due to her compromised immune system, a touch of pneumonia took her in the blink of an eye. She is now at peace with God.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, George Everrett Denowh and her mother, Dorothy Jean Hart Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Jack Wesley Deck; sons, Randal Wesley Deck and Jason Eric Deck; daughter, Jayme (Layne) Elizabeth Deck Weight; brother, George (Sandy) Allen Denowh; sister, Paula (Gary) Lynn Denowh Huffman; six grandchildren, Brooke, Shayla, Skylar, Payce, Tayo, and Nayve; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020