Judy Ann Brandau

Judy Ann Brandau Obituary
Judy Ann Brandau

Great Falls - Judy Brandau would like you to know that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment in which she will not be returning.

This assignment comes with a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with family, friends and a cat she hasn't seen in a long time. Job security is guaranteed.

Her new mission takes her to a beautiful place where she will be socializing, dancing, and petting kitty cats to her heart's content! Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious, and you never gain an ounce.

She left behind on earth her daughter, Vanessa (Devin) Spiewak; grandchildren, Victoria, Derik, and Evan Spiewak; sisters, Myrna Brande, Cindy (Chris) Murdock and Rita Heldt; and brothers, Dwight and Jay (Shelly) Agrimson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Catherine Agrimson.

She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Judy's name to Pet-Paw-See Rescue (P.O. Box 6491, Great Falls, MT 59406). A private service will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -