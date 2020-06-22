Judy E. Phillips
Great Falls - Judy E. Phillips passed away on June 20, 2020, at the age of 93.
Judy was born on September 19, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, and settled in Great Falls in the 1950's where she raised her family. She worked at the Ponderosa for several years.
Judy was preceded in death by a son and daughter. She is survived by a daughter; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Judy loved animals, her cats, dancing, and gardening. She will be in our hearts forever.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Great Falls - Judy E. Phillips passed away on June 20, 2020, at the age of 93.
Judy was born on September 19, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, and settled in Great Falls in the 1950's where she raised her family. She worked at the Ponderosa for several years.
Judy was preceded in death by a son and daughter. She is survived by a daughter; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Judy loved animals, her cats, dancing, and gardening. She will be in our hearts forever.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.