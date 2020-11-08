Judy FutralGreat Falls Mt - Judy Lee Montgomery Futral's life was taken suddenly and unexpectedly on November 2, 2020 in an automobile accident.Her family, friends, and community will miss her kind soul, giving spirit, and patient nature - but her memory will continue to live in the thoughts of all who knew and loved her.Judy was born August 27, 1954 in Great Falls, to Robert and Norma Montgomery. She attended Great Falls schools and Montana State University. In 1974 she married Tom Futral, forming their lifelong union. Judy was a loving mother of their two sons, Justin and Todd.Judy's greatest loves were her family, pets, and adventures in Harvey the RV with Aletta. Her love of music had no boundaries, spanning many generations and genres. She was a lifelong Steelers fan that truly loved and understood the game. She was a compassionate caregiver, touching lives of all ages. Her contagious smile and generous spirit were always a source of light in dark times. "The Jude" will be remembered as a surrogate parent and dear friend to many.Judy worked various jobs in her life, but her true passion and calling was taking care of her family. She was a pure soul, who never spoke badly of anyone.She is survived by her husband, Tom, sons, Justin of Wilsall MT, and Todd of Clearlake CA, granddaughters, Olivia and Aletta. Sister Connie (Greg) Johnson of Helena, sister-in-law Sharon (Marty) Dawson of Belt, brother in-laws, Jim (Teri) Futral of Oak Harbor, WA, Gary (Donna) Futral of Rimforest, CA, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an animal shelter of choice.