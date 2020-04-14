|
Judy Henneberg
Judy Henneberg, former Great Falls resident, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. At her explicit request, no services are planned.
Judy was born on June 6, 1946 in Pierre, South Dakota to Irene and Bud Stalley. She was raised in Pierre, and graduated from Riggs High School in 1964. She attended college at Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD where she met her husband Steve. They would marry in August of 1967 and move to Great Falls to work and raise their family in 1968. They would remain in Great Falls for over 30 years, during which Judy raised her kids and worked in Accounts Payable for Great Falls Public Schools. For the past 19 years, Judy and Steve resided in Arizona where she was employed by Target.
Jude was an extremely proud and private person. She took tremendous pride in her family and was fiercely protective of them. They were the most important thing in her life. Throughout her entire adult life, Jude made many personal sacrifices for her family. She was always willing to work, or to do without, to make sure that all of them enjoyed all they could ever need or want. She took special satisfaction in purchasing gifts for her family and was a thoughtful gift giver. She especially looked forward to birthdays and Christmas time. She often would plan for both, years in advance, and would shop throughout the year to ensure her kids and grandkids were spoiled and had the perfect gift. She struggled to keep a secret, and derived much joy from revealing the contents of packages long before they arrived. Jude also considered her black cats part of her family. They were her "babies" and enjoyed the love and attention she showered upon them. Jude's family is forever appreciative of her loyalty, thoughtfulness and generosity.
In addition, Jude took special joy in the small pleasures of life. She loved working for Target, and made many friends while at work. She looked forward to weekend breakfasts and "Taco Tuesdays" with Steve, and was proud of the fact that her favorite restaurant (The Tavern) knew and started their order as soon as they walked in. She enjoyed scratch tickets and would compete with Steve to see who had the most "winners". She loved to purchase flowers and to plant and care for them- a hobby she would pass on to both of her kids. Jude was also a passionate sports fan. She supported her own children throughout their athletic careers and continued to follow the local high school teams in Great Falls long after moving to Arizona. She was a die-hard fan of her beloved Arizona Wildcats, and religiously followed the football, men's basketball and softball teams. She often referred to the Wildcat coaches and athletes by their first names and was quick to get off the phone if a U of A game was being televised. These things, while small, will continue to serve as reminders of the indelible mark that Jude left on all of her family.
Judy is survived by Steve, her friend and husband of almost 53 years, her daughter Tricia (BJ) Loucks of Great Falls, son Mike (Angie) Henneberg of Great Falls, granddaughters Haleigh and Kendal Henneberg of Great Falls, and sisters, Faye Peddicord of Des Moines, IA, and Patty Lawhorn of Irvine, CA. In addition, there are many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Toby.
Throughout her lifetime, Judy served many roles. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was dearly loved and is missed by all of those she touched.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020