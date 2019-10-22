Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
VFW
4123 10th Ave. S.
Great Falls, MT
Resources
Judy R. Gramzow

Judy R. Gramzow Obituary
Judy R. Gramzow

Great Falls - Judy R Gramzow, 75, went to be with her brother and son on Friday, October 18, 2019. Judy worked for many years at Head Start. She also worked at N.E.W. where she had many friends. Judy is survived by 4 children, 8 grandkids and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00 PM at the VFW, 4123 10th Ave. S. in Great Falls.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
