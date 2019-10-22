|
Judy R. Gramzow
Great Falls - Judy R Gramzow, 75, went to be with her brother and son on Friday, October 18, 2019. Judy worked for many years at Head Start. She also worked at N.E.W. where she had many friends. Judy is survived by 4 children, 8 grandkids and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00 PM at the VFW, 4123 10th Ave. S. in Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019