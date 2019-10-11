|
|
Judy Y. (Fujimoto) Evens
Billings - Judy Y. (Fujimoto) Evens, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8th in Billings. A private family/friend gathering was held on October 12th, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a future date.
She was married to Walter H. Evens for 55 years, until his passing in 2006. Born in Cut Bank and resided throughout her life in Great Falls, Havre and Billings.
She is survived by; daughter, Tina (Dean) DeBolt of Tulsa, OK, son, Tim Evens of Rapid City, SD, sister Marie Brown of Clancy, Alvina (Clarence) Gerads of Melrose, MN, grandchildren: Courtney, Walter, Rylan, Louie and Ridge Evens, numerous nieces and nephews who loved her. She will always be remembered for her strength, loving nature, laughter and truly shining soul.
Cremation and Funeral Gallery of Billings is handling arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019