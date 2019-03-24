Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angel Catholic Church
Power, MT
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angel Catholic Church
Power, MT
Julia C. Allen Obituary
Julia C. Allen

POWER - Julia Constance (Shimkus) Allen, 93, of Power, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral liturgy to follow at 11:00 a.m. both at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Power. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

She was born on January 13, 1926 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She married Sherwood Allen in 1946; together they had three daughters.

Julia was a wonderful mother, wife, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (William) Burguess, Loretta Coe, and Beverly Allen; two grandchildren; one beloved granddaughter, Kimberly "KK" (Lawrence) Welker; and five great-grandchildren.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; brothers; sisters; and her parents.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
