Julia C. Allen
POWER - Julia Constance (Shimkus) Allen, 93, of Power, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral liturgy to follow at 11:00 a.m. both at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Power. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born on January 13, 1926 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She married Sherwood Allen in 1946; together they had three daughters.
Julia was a wonderful mother, wife, and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (William) Burguess, Loretta Coe, and Beverly Allen; two grandchildren; one beloved granddaughter, Kimberly "KK" (Lawrence) Welker; and five great-grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; brothers; sisters; and her parents.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019