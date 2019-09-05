|
Julian "Koby" Kobasziar
Great Falls - SMGT Julian "Koby" Kobasziar, ret., 84, of Great Falls, passed away on August 27, 2019. A military memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls.
Julian was born July 9, 1935, in Kassa, Hungary, and spent his early years during WWII living in refugee camps in Hungary and Austria. He and his family immigrated to America in 1951 where he became a naturalized citizen. "Koby", as he was known by his family and friends, was very honored to be a US citizen and enlisted in the USAF in 1953. He had a full and decorated 23-year career—serving two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for saving the life of a downed helicopter pilot behind enemy lines.
Koby retired at Malmstrom AFB in 1977 and graduated in four years from the College of Great Falls--receiving his BA in Business Finance and Accounting in 1982. He was most proud of this achievement, as he had only a 3rd-grade education and a GED.
Koby loved nature and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman that few could rival. His goal was to live the "American Dream" of owning land. He and his wife proudly built their family cabin in Wolf Creek, which he called "Das Waldheim" the Forest Home, and spent much of his time building, tinkering and hunting.
Koby was also proud of his place as a 32cd Degree Mason in the Masonic Temple and a member of the Scottish Rite. He served many years as Associate Guardian for the Job's Daughters Bethel #9 as well. Koby and his wife were also Charter members of the Great Falls Harley Owners Group. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, and they spent many years riding for charities and attending the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota each summer. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth "Yvonne" Kobasziar, his children; "Jack" (Jennie Yates, fiancé) Kobasziar, Great Falls, Bob (Heidi) Wigdorski, Great Falls, Sue (Sean Bruce) Wigdorski, Boise, and Kathleen (Bob) Reed, Boise; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Kish, his son, Kevin Kobasziar and his grandson, Capt. Andrew Pearson. Koby was an example to all who knew him of strength and pride and what can be accomplished when you come from nothing and achieve everything. May he rest in Peace. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at 3212 9th Ave. South, Great Falls, MT. 59405.
