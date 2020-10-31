Julie Ann Engle
Great Falls - October 20, 1960 - October 26, 2020
Julie passed away unexpectedly due to a short illness on the morning of October 26, 2020. She leaves all of us who knew her with a large hole in our lives that she once filled with a smile and her love for life, and us.
Julie was born in Salem, Oregon on October 20, 1960 to Bob and Sandy (Anderson) Engle. She graduated from North Salem High School ('78) and was active in youth legislature, 4-H, and proudly sported her FFA jacket. Animals were a large presence in her life - from cats, dogs and horses in her youth to a farm filled with critters in Montana. She loved nature and everything outdoors, and was frequently found to bring home stray animals; later including goats, pigs, and even a raccoon named Rikki.
It was no surprise when the Big Sky Country called Julie's name in her late 20s, and she packed up her things to move to Montana where she made her home on a little farm outside of Great Falls for over 30 years. She was raised to be a woman that could hold her own and this was evident by her ability to haul hay, fix fences, and her many do-it-yourself projects. She grew to wear many hats throughout her time, from bartending to waitressing for many years at Yellowstone -Teton Truck Stop, Airhost Airport restaurant and other establishments. Her connection with others was a driving force - she made people feel welcomed and at-home with her.
Julie found her true calling and passion when she joined H&R Block. She spent 27 years as a tax preparer there and worked to achieve the titles of Master Tax Advisor and Enrolled Agent early in her career. She particularly enjoyed the challenge of working with businesses, partnerships, farms accounts and truck drivers. She loved getting to the heart of someone's tax return and in getting them the largest refund possible. The true reward was the unique bond that she developed with her clients, both new and the ones that kept coming back year after year to specifically see her.
Julie will be remembered for her hard work, her selflessness, and her constant willingness to help others and go the extra mile for her family, friends, clients, and animals. May Julie's glowing smile and her infectious laugh be forever imprinted on all the lives she touched, whether it may be her fellow "Blockies" or her "Bighorn Gang" or the many others blessed to have known her.
Julie is survived by her only daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) McLaughlin; sisters, Peggy (Rockey) Sagers and Sherry (Steve) Thompson; nephews, Rob (Val) Sagers and Dan (Michelle) Sagers; niece, Sarah (Matt) Knutson; and many other adopted nieces, nephews, and kids she called her own.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Sandy Engle.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home, and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is encouraged to donate to a charity that is close to your own heart in Julie's name. And, in her memory, to be mindful-be kind to one another, wash your hands and wear your masks.
