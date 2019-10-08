Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Julie B. Witham

Julie B. Witham Obituary
Julie B. Witham

Great Falls - Julie B. (Romanchuk) Witham, 80, of Great Falls, passed away on October 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. A funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Julie was born on February 5, 1939, in Sand Coulee, MT to Pete and Margaret "Reet" Romanchuk.

She graduated from Centerville High School in 1957, and attended some college. She married Michael Witham in 1958, with whome she had 2 sons, Mark and Barry. They later divorced.

She worked various jobs before going to work for Mountain Bell Telephone Company, where she retired after 30 years. She then moved back to Great Falls to live with her sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Kay) and Barry Witham; brother, Raymond "Mick" Romanchuk; four grandchildren, Marquie (Wade) Carroll, Loren, Nathaniel, and Sana Witham; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Linda Mettam.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Margaret Romanchuk; brothers, Jerry, Tom, Pete, and Jake Romanchuk; and sisters, Evelyn Broquist and Lois Romanchuk.

Julie will be greatly missed.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
