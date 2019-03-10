|
|
Julie Marie (Beaudry) Martin
Dyersburg, TN - Julie Marie Martin, 60, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, formerly of Lewistown, Great Falls, and Marshall, WA passed away on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 at her residence in Dyersburg with her family by her side. She was diagnosed with cancer on December 16th, 2018, just 6 1/2 weeks before she went to heaven to be with the angels she loved. She moved to Dyersburg in August 2017 to be near her only daughter and grandchildren to enjoy them while they were growing up.
Born April 30th, 1958 in Conrad, MT, she was the daughter of Ben and Darlene (Whitmore) Beaudry of Lewistown, MT. Julie was employed by the United States Postal Service at the time of her death. She previously worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at the Central Montana Medical Center, Columbus Hospital in Great Falls for 16 years, and Spokane Cardiology.
Julie is survived by her parents, Darlene and Ben; her daughter, Laura Marie (Dustin) White; grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaden and Jaxon White all of Halls, TN; sisters, Lori (Donall) Thomas and Tamie (Jeff) Kolstad all of Lewistown, MT; brothers, Kim (Ann) Beaudry of Billings, MT, and Korey Beaudry of Ridgecrest, CA; aunts, Judy Walters, Joann Stokes, Bonnie Delphy, Ina Thomsen and Rita Beaudry; former brother-in-law, Pete Youngbauer; nieces, Nicole Youngbauer, and Jessica (Beaudry) Hinebaugh; nephews, Scott Youngbauer and Andrew Beaudry; Stepson, Roger (Kim) Martin and their son, Logan; ex-husband, Ray (Pepper) Martin of Great Falls, MT.
Julie is preceded in death by Special friend and partner, David Leavitt; stepson, David Martin; grandparents, Lorene and Chet Whitmore and Mary and Rolland Beaudry; aunt, Nona (Beaudry) Hove; and uncles, Fred Walters, Tom Stokes, Duane Delphy and Dr. Rob Thomsen.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held later this summer. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com or at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019