Julius "Hugo" Senkarik
Julius "Hugo" Senkarik

Great Falls - Julius "Hugo" Senkarik, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He will be laid to rest with his wife later this year in Massachusetts.

Hugo was born on July 4, 1928, to John and Anna Senkarik in Webster, Massachusetts. He served in World War II where he met his future wife, Virginia Pelton. They were married on September 6, 1947, and together they had three children, Linda Braney, Karin Senkarik, and Kim Hulten. They were married for almost 60 years. They both worked at General Electric in Ashland, Massachusetts for many years.

He loved his New England Patriots and was an avid golfer. He never met a stranger that he didn't befriend.

Hugo is survived by his three children; sister, Lillian Conley; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and his parents.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
