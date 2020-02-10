|
June Marie Sawyer
Browning - June Marie Sawyer, 79, passed away at Cut Bank on Feb. 8th.
Born March 11, 1940 in Browning to Carl "Dub" Salois and Eleanor Vielle Lukin, she was raised in Browning and attended school in Browning & at Chemawa. She attended Dahl's Cosmetology School in Great Falls and Blackfeet Comm. College.
June married William Robert Sawyer and was widowed then remarried Eugene Kenneth Racine.
She was the proud owner/operator of Junes Beauty Shop retiring in 1990.
She loved to golf, bowl, play cards and horseshoes with family. She considered herself a professional gambler.
Preceded in death by her husband William Sawyer, son Scott Allen Sawyer; grandmother/mother Mary Vielle Lukin and Grandfather/father Peter Lukin, sister Pat Higdem, aunt Dorothy Couch; brother Mike Vaile, Ronald Vaile. Carl Vaile & Dee Vaile.
Survivors include her daughter Kari Sawyer-Kuka (Tim); grandchildren Sydney, Luke, Jacob, & Rylan Kuka, Jennifer, Leslie & Brendan Sawyer; great grandchildren Princess, Rain, and Ecko UnderBear; sisters Shirley Salois, Jean McDonald, Marie Salois, Mona Zuback, & Robin Bearchild; Brothers Tom Sellars, Jake Sellars, Pete Sellars & Donald Vaile.
A rosary will be held Wednesday at 7 pm in the Old Eagle Shields with Mass being celebrated at 1:30 pm Thursday in the Little Flower Parish in Browning.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020