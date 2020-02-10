|
|
Justin W. Coen
Great Falls - Justin W. Coen, 26, of Great Falls, Montana, passed suddenly on February 5, 2020. He was a bright mind who was loved by all those around him. His passion was being a husband to his wife, Amanda, and a father to his three year old son, Eli. Justin enjoyed his time cooking, gaming, helping others, and being outdoors. Justin was a man with a big heart who loved his job, which helped others obtain a better quality of life. This was evident as a direct support professional for Quality Life Concepts.
Justin is survived by his parents, Scott and Misty Coen and Amy Korst; brothers, Jeremy Halladay, Jared Coen, Mathew Korst; sisters, Kelsey and Graycie Korst; his paternal grandparents, George and Donna Coen and Linda Lee; and his maternal grandparents, Dave and Jennifer Korst and Lindi Bjornson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ty Coen; grandfather, Gordon Lee; and grandmother, Carla Holland.
Memorial arrangements are being handled by Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a Uniform Transfers to Minors Account (UTMA) for his son, Eli. Donations to this account can be made making checks payable to Pershing LLC to the following: (Pershing LLC, Robert Burns, Eli James Coen UTMA, The Fourest Group, 5350 S. Roslyn Street, Suite 370, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, (720)-836-7211).
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020