|
|
Karen L. Flynn
Fairfield - Karen Lillian Flynn, 81, of Fairfield, MT. passed away on May 17, 2019 of natural causes. Karen was born to Guy and Vera Smith in Albany, IL. on April 26, 1938. Karen went to our Heavenly Father at peace and with an open heart, knowing that she would be received by Him and embraced by her loved ones awaiting her in Heaven.
Karen treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones.
She loved treasure hunting at antique and second hand shops. She found joy in drawing and visiting with her friends. Her special love was gardening and flowers.
Karen is survived by her best friend to the end, George Larson of Fairfield; her children, Cindy (Mike) Kaleva of Belgrade, MT, Deb (Jay) Van De Riet of Fairfield, Mary (Steve) Junck of Havre, MT, George (Julie) Bolta of Millcreek, WA, and Elena Jarman of Havre, MT, from her marriage to George Bolta. Sharon (John) Kagarise of Great Falls and Shannon (Don) Hanson of Havre, MT, from her marriage to William Flynn and step children, Terrie (Khalid) Rasheed and Bill (Jill) Flynn, both of Sioux City, IA. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Kelly, Melissa, Renee, Kale, Laura, Corey, Becca, Ely, Bradley, Kimberly, Angela, Jordan, Kylynn, Timothy, Alex, Alisyn, and Trey; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Hovland, Guy (Ruth) Smith, Darrell (Elaine) Smith, Roberta Anderson, Sue (Mark) Orefield; sister-in-law, Betty Smith; brother-in-law, Rich Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolee Schmidt; and her beloved brother, Paul Smith.
Because of mom's love for children, a donation to would be a wonderful gift, or to the Fairfield Ambulance. Please plant a flower for mom. She loved to see them growing everywhere she went.
Per Karen's request, no services are planned. Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019