Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Chester, MT
Karl "Butch" Jeppesen


1957 - 2019
Karl "Butch" Jeppesen Obituary
Karl "Butch" Jeppesen

Hamilton - Karl "Butch" Grant Jeppesen, Jr. passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Butch was born February 24, 1957 to Karl Grant and Carol (Brown) Jeppesen. He was raised on a ranch in Chester, MT. Butch never let the sun go down without putting in a hard day's work.

Butch met the love of his life, Mel, in Portland, OR in 1993. Together they raised his two stepchildren, Brandon and Blythe, like they were his own children. Later in life Butch and Mel adopted one of their grandchildren, Ethan, who became Butch's "Best Buddy".

Butch was an amazing father, grandfather, and husband. He was loved by all who knew him and always the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone he met. Butch was a "man's man" always with a firm handshake and an amazing smile.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Seidlitz; his parents; and best friend, Ron Rule.

Butch will be greatly missed by his love, soulmate, and best friend, Melissa "Mel" Jeppesen; children, Mindy (Abe) Claver, Brandon (Jenna) Jeppesen, Blythe Marie Myers, Kyla Myers, Britney Summerlin; best friend, Eileen Rule; sister, Karlene (Davy) Jeppesen; brother, Bruce Jeppesen; brother-in-law, John Seidlitz; special cousin, Pam Seidlitz; 12 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and too many friends to count.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 27, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chester. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 31 in Hamilton at a location to be named.

Condolences can be made to Butch's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
