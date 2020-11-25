1/
Katharine M. (Wurz) Hofer
Katharine M. (Wurz) Hofer

Big Rose Colony - Katharine M. (Wurz) Hofer, 82, passed peacefully at Northern Rockies Hospital on November 24, 2020 with her beloved niece, Susie, by her side.

She was born on October 27, 1938 to John and Rachel Wurz at Sunnysite Colony near Warner, Alberta. She moved to Hillside Colony in 1951 and then to Rimrock Colony in 1963 Her final move was to Big Rose Colony in June 2020 where she lived until her death.

She married Mike M. Hofer on July 1, 1973. Mike passed in January of 2014 after almost 41 years of marriage. After her husband's death and since they had no children, Katharine moved in with her brother's family.

She was a kindergarten teacher for many years and love to read, sing, and knit in every spare moment of her life.

Survivors include her two sisters, Rachel (Andrew) Hofer of Hidden Valley Colony and Rebecca (Jacob) Kleinsasser of Kingsbury Colony; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, John and Rachel Wurz; brothers, John, Mike, Andrew, and Jacob; and a sister, Elizabeth (Jacob) Mandel.

Rest in peace, Aunt Katharine, until we meet again.

Services were held at Big Rose Colony on November 27, 2020.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
