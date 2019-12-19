|
Katherine Dolores Ballantyne
Great Falls - Katherine Dolores Ballantyne, 85, of Great Falls, loving mother, devoted grandmother, committed friend and generous human being, moved on to her blessed reward surrounded by loved ones on December 11, 2019, in Fort Benton.
Dolores was born on October 27, 1934, to Elbert and Leora Pugh in Louin, MS. She was raised in Bay Springs, MS, along with her sisters, Mary Alice, Wydell, Bonnie, Carolyn; and brother, Alfred. She later met Wayne Ballantyne and they married on March 31, 1956. When Wayne completed his pilot training for the USAF, they traveled from Sacramento, CA, to McChord AFB, WA, to Ramstein AFB, Germany, Lubbock, TX, Klamath Falls, OR, Great Falls, MT, Havre, MT, North Bay, Ontario, Honolulu, HI, and Hampton, VA. Throughout their travels, they produced new friends and relationships along the way. Together, they gave life to son, David Ballantyne; daughters, Julie Stenzel and Lori Solomon; and son, Keith Ballantyne. They later divorced, and she eventually settled in Great Falls to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Dolores divided her time between working in retail sales and helping to raise her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed participating in the church choir and singing in many Christmas and Easter performances. She was renowned for her excellent cooking and baking and never wasted an opportunity to provide a meal for someone in need, to host a party for church staff, or to offer a tasty dessert for her lady's luncheons. She had a heart for hospitality that will be missed by many who knew her. Dolores enjoyed her time with family. Never one to shrink from a challenge, she especially loved playing games like Scrabble, Wizard, Phase 10, and Cribbage with her grandkids.
Dolores was preceded in death by parents, Leora and Elbert Pugh; brother, Alfred Pugh; sisters, Mary Alice Anderson and Wydell Gregory; and granddaughters, Katya Ballantyne and Maria Ballantyne Ealy.
She leaves behind sisters, Bonnie (Leamon) and Carolyn (Edward) Clark; son, David (Susan) Ballantyne; daughters, Julie (Brent) Stenzel and Lori (Bill) Solomon; son, Keith (Christina) Ballantyne; grandchildren, Erik (Stacia) Ballantyne, Kendra Ballantyne, Brittany (Carl) Meyer, Cole and Luke Stenzel, Mark and Rachel Solomon, Andrew and Callum Ballantyne; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Kylie Ballantyne.
A gathering for the celebration of Dolores' life will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019