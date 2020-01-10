|
Katherine "Kay" Evans
Havre - Katherine M. "Kay" Evans, 86, of Havre, passed away due to natural causes on Tuesday, January 8, 2020, at the Care and Comfort Home. Cremation has taken place, and vigil services will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, also at St. Jude, and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Kay's family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children or a . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Kay's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020