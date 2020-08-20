Kathleen Cook
Big Sandy - Kathleen Joy (Govier) Cook, 63, joined her Lord and Savior at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a small private celebration of life memorial service. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Kathleen Joy (Govier) Cook was born on August 28, 1956, to Earl and Opal (Martin) Govier in Seattle-Ballard, WA. She was raised with her sister, Carol Ann Malcom (Govier), in Edmonds, WA and graduated from Woodway High School in 1974. Growing up, Kathleen loved animals, music, travel, and spending time with her childhood friend, Lynette Healy. Kathleen and her family were also active members of the Edmonds Church of God. Following high school, Kathleen attended Warner Pacific College in Portland, OR, where she met her future husband, Kenyon Cook, and were married on April 17, 1976, in Edmonds, WA. That summer, Kenyon and Kathleen Cook moved to Culbertson, NE where they helped manage Kenyon's grandparents, Carl and Rose Cook, farm. Within a year, Kenyon and Kathleen moved to Big Sandy, MT, where they settled to farm with Kenyon's parents, Glenn and Anita Cook. In Big Sandy, Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother to five children, loved giving gifts, gardening, caring for animals, organizing church activities at the Big Sandy Community Church of God, travel and supporting her children in everything they did. Kathleen also loved cooking, and operated a wedding cake business where she made 100s of cakes for family, friends and members of the community. In 2004, Kathleen began working with children as a speech paraprofessional primarily in Big Sandy, Box Elder and Rocky Boy, and also visited other schools in surrounding communities. Working with the children brought her joy, as she got to know, support and watch their communication skills improve. Kathleen continued her work as a speech paraprofessional until her illness forced her to retire in 2015.
In 2013, Kathleen's first grandchild was born and now has four grandchildren; Hayes Cook, Kaiden Cook, Kyler Cook and Arison Cook. Spending time with her grandchildren and giving them gifts was one of Kathleen's most treasured moments. She adored her grandchildren, and made every effort to spend as much time with them as possible.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Opal Govier and her sister Carol Ann Malcom (Govier).
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Kenyon Mark Cook of Big Sandy, MT; children, Jason Patrick Cook of Bozeman, MT, Jonathan Joseph (Jessica) Cook of Helena, MT, Aaron Andrew (Kenzie) Cook of Belgrade, MT, and Alissa Michelle and Arick Isaac Adam Cook, both of Big Sandy, MT; grandchildren, Hayes Cook, Kaiden Cook, Kyler Cook, and Arison Cook; plus nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
Lastly, Kathleen had a profound love for animals and in lieu of sending gifts or flowers, her family requests a memorial donation be sent in her name to the Florence Dedman Animal Shelter and Foundation located in Fort Benton, MT. Cards of condolence can be sent to P.O. Box 26, Big Sandy, MT 59520, or a message can be sent to the family on Kathleen's online memorial page www.hollandbonine.com
