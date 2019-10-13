|
Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Wallace
Great Falls - Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Wallace, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019. Kathy was surrounded and supported by her family, friends, and Grandview staff during the last days of her life.
She was born December 22, 1946, in Great Falls, to John and Ann Gotoski.
Kathy is survived by two children, daughter, Lisa and her husband, Kevin Scheibelhut, son, Brian Wallace and his future wife, Amanda Schwartz, who were shared with former spouse Bill Wallace; dear sisters, Patty (Richard) Critelli, and Barb White; many nieces; a nephew; many wonderful friends; and her beloved dog, Woody.
Kathy graduated from Central High School in Great Falls, and went on to work for Buttrey's corporation for many years. Later in life, her compassion for helping others led her to a degree in Human Services. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from The College of Great Falls as a nontraditional student.
Before retiring from State of Montana as a compliance auditor, Kathy worked for Loucks and Glassley, IAEA, worked and spent many hours volunteering for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and also helped out her uncle, Alex, at his antique and collectibles store.
Kathy had an artistic touch and was great at many things including oil painting, ceramics, crafts, cooking, canning, and baking. She had a generous nature and loved sharing her recipes and giving away homemade gifts to friends and family. She will forever be remembered by her famous bars and pickled beets.
Kathy loved driving, especially her red Mustang when she was younger. She enjoyed long Sunday drives, driving through Glacier Park, visiting Susie at Riverview Colony, or just driving out to The American Bar for a sandwich.
Many cherished memories were made camping with her family, road trips with her girlfriends, or just getting together and playing cards with family and friends.
She loved all animals and had many pets throughout the years, but she especially loved her dog, Woody. She also enjoyed spending time at Gibson Park, feeding the birds and ducks. She loved people and people loved her. She was kind, compassionate, humorous, and will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, big heart, and great sense of humor.
We are sincerely grateful to the Grandview staff. Thank you for your care and compassion given to our mother and the love and support you have shown our family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gold Dust Casino (770 6th St SW, Great Falls, MT).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019