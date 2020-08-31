Kathrin S. Wipf



Big Sky Colony - Kathrin S. Wipf, 11-year-old, passed peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center.



Kathrin was born July 28, 2009 to Sam and Christina Wipf. She had complications from Leigh Syndrome all her life. She was loved and lived on the love given by mom, dad, brothers, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.



Kathrin left behind her parents; brothers, Isaak and Marcus; grandparents, Andrew and Elisabeth Wipf of Big Sky Colony and Dan and Elisabeth Wurz of Glacier Colony; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who helped the family find comfort for Kathrin. But most of all, God for the grace He has given to find the strength and courage to care and love Kathrin.



Burial in Big Sky Colony Cemetery was held August 29.









