Kathryn Burdick
Helena - Long-time Brady resident Kathryn Burdick passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 99 in Helena, Montana where she had moved to be closer to her daughter, Patti Olson.
On December 31st, 1919 Kathryn Faire and her twin brother Ken were born in Conrad Montana, joining two older sisters; two more siblings would follow. Her parents, Merton and Bernice, came to the area looking for homestead opportunities. Kathryn attended school in Conrad and graduated from Conrad High school in 1938.
In 1939, she married Milton known as Mose Burdick and moved to a farm near Brady Montana. The Brady area would be her home for the next 70 years. She got to know everyone well in the early 1940's by delivering milk from the Burdick Dairy and later, by serving as the Brady postmaster for nearly 20 years. She cherished her friends and neighbors with whom she went to church, visited, and played cards.
Kathryn and Mose had three children, Milton also known as Pudge, Jim, and Patti. She raised the two younger children by herself after she was widowed when Patti was just 4 years old.
Her yard was always beautiful, and she enjoyed working in it, especially her rock garden that benefitted from the contributions of many people who brought her rock treasures from around the world. She loved the smell of fresh flowers! She was a longtime member of Brady Methodist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Wayne Faire of Chloride Arizona and a sister, Betty Faire of Maryland as well as two of her children, Jim (Twila) Burdick of Phoenix, and Patti (Winston) Olson of Helena, and a daughter in law, Margo Lowery of Choteau. She had 6 grandchildren; Lorran (Ross) Depner of Choteau, Rob (Tiffany) Burdick of Augusta, Justin (Laura) Burdick of Columbus, Indiana, Jared (Stephanie) Burdick of Beaverton, Oregon, Anthony Olson of Helena, and Heather (Matt) Blandford of Fort Shaw. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren who called her GiGi; Ryan and Garrett Depner; Colie and Cort Burdick; Ruth and Sarah Burdick; Brady, Collin, and Lily Burdick; and Caden Blandford. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband Mose, her son Pudge, her parents Merton and Bernice Faire, her twin brother Ken, and two sisters, Frances and Esther.
Funeral services are planned for 11 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Brady Methodist Church in Brady, MT, with a luncheon following at the Brady Community Hall. Private interment will precede the services.
Memorials may be sent to the Brady Methodist Church or Brady Community Hall in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kathryn.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019