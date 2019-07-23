|
Kathryn Ione Dardis Tigart
GREAT FALLS - Kathryn "Kathy" Tigart, 62, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Kathy was enjoying a vacation with her sister, Mary Ann and friends, Robin and Tom Goff from New York in Glacier Park. A place that was very dear to her heart.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. both at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Kathy was born on May 4, 1957, in Great Falls to Robert L. Dardis and Ione C. Dardis. She graduated from CM Russell High School and attended The College of Great Falls. Kathy was employed for 38 years with D. A. Davidson as an associate VP.
Kathy married Morgan (Matt) Tigart. They were childhood sweethearts and started going steady at the age of 13 and later married on September 29, 1979.
Kathy took great joy in decorating her home, cooking and working on her art projects. She was a very talented artist with her watercolor paintings. She was very well known to those that new her for her great sense of humor and practical jokes. For those who are practical jokers she was always one step ahead of them. Most would not seek revenge for fear of her retaliation.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Morgan (Matt) Tigart; sister, Mary Ann (Mike Ozogar) Nedescu and brother, Barry (Marcie) Dardis.
She was faithful in her walk with the Lord and will be truly missed.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 23, 2019