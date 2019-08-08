|
Kathy Conroy Matson
Helena - Kathleen "Kathy" Joan (Conroy) Matson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, of Helena, passed away August 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. A vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls with a Rite of Committal immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Kathy is survived by her husband, John, of Helena; son Christopher (Keely); grandchildren Margret "Maggie" and Bridger all of Golden, CO; two siblings James "Jim" Conroy and Irene (James) Christianson both of Great Falls; numerous cousins, nieces, and one nephew. She was proceeded in death by her parents; and sister Marilyn Hogan.
Kathy was born the youngest of four siblings in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on September 13, 1949, to Matthew "Bud" Conroy and Margaret "Irene" (MacDonald) Conroy. She was welcomed into the loving family of her brother, sisters, and numerous close cousins. She grew up in Sidney, MT and graduated from Sidney High School in 1967. Kathy moved to Great Falls where she worked as the Vault Supervisor for DA Davidson then later at Columbia Grain. She met the love of her life, John, on St. Patrick's Day in Great Falls and they were married on May 7, 1979 in Reno, NV. Kathy briefly retired from work after having her son, Christopher, in 1983. In 1985, Kathy and John then moved and built a house in Helena, where she began a 25 year career with the State of Montana in the Department of Justice. She was promoted into the Crime Victims Restitution Program working closely with the Board of Crime Control. She worked tirelessly for victim's rights and eventually retired as the Program Supervisor in 2014. Kathy made many lifelong friends working for the State and kept in close contact after retirement.
Kathy loved spending time gardening, especially with her granddaughter, Maggie. She spent countless hours reading biographies and non-fiction books on the back deck in the sun. She loved to camp and go boating at "the lake" where friends and family were always welcome to stay. Indoors, Kathy loved to cook and passed her passion on to her son and granddaughter. She maintained a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her beloved golden retrievers often spoiling them with treats and toys. She was an avid floral and landscape painter, often giving away her best to friends and family. In the winter, Kathy enjoyed skiing with the family and following Christopher to ski races across the State. Kathy was a fierce supporter of her family and held a deep pride in the achievements and activities of her son, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins, and extended family. Kathy will be very missed by her family, friends, and all those who were touched by her warm heart, sharp wit, and unwavering support for her "sweethearts."
The family would like to thank the excellent care and loving staff of St. Peter's Hospice, Bee Hive Homes, and the caring doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Peter's Hospital, for their exceptional care. A very special thank you to Father Richard Francesco of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Helena.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019