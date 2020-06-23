Kathy M. Dick
Kathy M. Dick

Great Falls - Kathy M. Dick, 57, a retired partner at Dick's RV Park in Great Falls, died of cancer on June 19, 2020, at Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

Kathy was born on June 9, 1963, in Landsthul, Germany, to Samuel and Ann Dick. From there, they moved to Clarksville, TN, and then Great Falls until her passing.

Kathy enjoyed traveling south to visit family, and she loved playing softball and pool. She also loved to go fishing, camping, and spend time with her dogs, Charlie and Cougar. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Bobby Phoenix, and his sons, Travis and James. She was very kindhearted, giving, and just all around, one of a kind. She will be missed very much.

She is survived by her brothers, Bob (Wendy) Dick and Jimmy (Michele) Dick all of Great Falls; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel in 2003 and Ann in 2005.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
