|
|
Kay E. (Ulmer) Stevens
Great Falls - Kay E. (Ulmer) Stevens, 74, of Great Falls, passed away September 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Kay was born November 19, 1944, in Havre, MT, to Albert and Hazel Ulmer. She was the youngest of six children. She earned her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education and taught at Head Start for 25 years. As she lost her sight in the last part of her life, she became active in Montana Association for the Blind (MAB) and served as the director of the Summer Orientation Program for 11 years.
Kay married Charles Trusty in 1964, and had three beautiful children. They later divorced. In 2003, she married Orville Stevens and spent several years sharing her time between Virginia and Montana.
Kay treasured her relationship with Jesus, above everything. She was an active member of United Methodist Church. In addition, she enjoyed attending services and functions at Mountain View Lutheran. She delighted in fishing, camping, quilting, and woodworking.
Kay is survived by her sons, Bruce and Brian (Renee) Trusty of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Kerri (Jeffrey) Pepke of Great Falls; granddaughter, Sandra (Miguel) Ortiz of Tucson, AZ; grandsons, Nic Krell of Denver, CO and Noah and Joshua Pepke of Great Falls; step-granddaughter, Michelle Hamacher of Tucson, AZ; five beautiful great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grace Stevens; brothers, Dale, Kenneth, Wesley, and William Ulmer; and grandson, Hunter Pepke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MAB Summer Orientation Program or either church in which she was involved.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019