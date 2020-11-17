Keith Chamberlain
Great Falls, MT - Keith Victor Chamberlain, 68, of Great Falls passed away of natural causes on Saturday, November 15, 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Lee, of Maui, Hawaii; 2 nephews, and several cousins. A family Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21st under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Scot Kerns officiating. The Service will be recorded and then available for public viewing on the Croxford Funeral Home website. www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Keith was born in Great Falls, MT to Carl and Hertha (Kelm) Chamberlain. He attended school in Great Falls and began working at "The Broaster" at the age of 16. During that time, he also helped his mom on their family farm, he continued to care for the farm after her death. He loved hauling grain through the years and working on the farm with Ron, Randy, Dennis, and Chase. Keith lived to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by his brother, Greg Chamberlain