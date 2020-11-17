1/1
Keith Chamberlain
Keith Chamberlain

Great Falls, MT - Keith Victor Chamberlain, 68, of Great Falls passed away of natural causes on Saturday, November 15, 2020.

He is survived by his brother, Lee, of Maui, Hawaii; 2 nephews, and several cousins. A family Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21st under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Scot Kerns officiating. The Service will be recorded and then available for public viewing on the Croxford Funeral Home website. www.croxfordfuneralhome.com

Keith was born in Great Falls, MT to Carl and Hertha (Kelm) Chamberlain. He attended school in Great Falls and began working at "The Broaster" at the age of 16. During that time, he also helped his mom on their family farm, he continued to care for the farm after her death. He loved hauling grain through the years and working on the farm with Ron, Randy, Dennis, and Chase. Keith lived to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by his brother, Greg Chamberlain




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
