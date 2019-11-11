|
|
Keith L. Benson
Helena - Keith L. Benson passed away in Helena on November 8, 2019. He was born to Ed and Cora Benson near Hogeland on September 1, 1930 - the youngest of ten children. When Keith was seven, his family moved to Harlem where he grew up and graduated from Harlem High School in 1949. He attended Northern Montana college for a time. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he returned to Harlem where he married Genevieve Schmitt. The couple raised three children and developed many lasting friendships during their 62 years together in Harlem. They moved to Helena in November 2018 for health reasons, and to be closer to family.
Keith worked for the highway department for 30 years, and also played an important role in his community. He was involved with several organizations, including the Jaycees, the Lutheran Church, the Harlem Swim Team, the city council, the Harlem Senior Center, and the Governor's Advisory Council on Aging. After retiring from the highway department in 1989, Keith served as a Blaine County Commissioner for several years, before retiring for good. Over the next several years Keith and Gen enjoyed travelling, attending Carroll College football games, and spending time with friends and family. Besides his family, Keith loved dogs and little children. His friends knew him as a very friendly, dependable, hard-working, gentle person with a great smile.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Gen; sons Rod (Mardi) of Helena, Randy (Tia) of Billings; daughter Rhonda (Craig) Hinrichs of Montana City, and 8 grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, seven older brothers, and two older sisters.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019