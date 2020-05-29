Keith Stanley Hunter
Great Falls - Keith S. Hunter died at home in Great Falls, Montana on May 17, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1923, in The Dalles, Oregon and grew up in Sheridan, Oregon where he graduated from high school in 1941. He joined the Navy in 1943, and was discharged as an Aviation Radio Technician 2nd Class in 1945 after returning from Okinawa. He married Gene Bergin Berger in Portland, Oregon in 1944, and adopted her young daughter and son shortly thereafter. While raising his family, which now included a new son, he worked at the Portland post office , played trombone in the Portland State University band, all while he earned a bachelor of science degree in 1949 from Portland State University.
In 1950, Keith moved his family to Great Falls to take a job as an Electronics Technician with the Civil Aeronautics Administration (now the FAA). He managed the airport set-up for the National Governor's Conference held in Glacier Park in 1960.
In 1965 he transferred to Fargo, N.D., later to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and finally to Farmington, Minnesota, where he retired in 1974 and returned to Great Falls to live. He and Gene divorced that year.
He spent a year or so in France supporting his daughter Sally and her friend while they attended their senior year of high school in Albi. During that time he traveled extensively in Europe.
He spent many happy hours in his electronics shop, first building a computer (before they were everywhere) and later a couple of color television sets from scratch with kits from Heathkit. During his lifetime, he wired several of his kid's homes. He also installed, maintained, and kept track of the data from the computer in his daughter's family race car.
The last 30 years of his life were spent with the love of his life, Jean Throm, who died in 2018. He used to tell friends that he had five kids, two of whom were adopted, but he often didn't know which ones they were.
He is survived by three sons, Bill (Joyce), Steven and David, all of Great Falls; two daughters, Betty Burkland of Great Falls and Sally (Paul Lisko) Hunter of Jemez Springs, New Mexico; sister, Betty Ruth George in Fairbanks, Alaska; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He appreciated the great care he received during the time he lived at Highgate Senior Living, and especially, Tim, for his personal care during his last weeks.
There will be a Memorial service at Manchester Cemetery later in the summer. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.