Kelly Lea (Schill) Fischer
East Grand Forks, MN - The final checkered flag was raised for Kelly Lea Fischer, 55, on the morning of November 21st, 2019 as she departed her home in East Grand Forks, MN formerly Great Falls, MT for an eternally better view of the racetrack.
She is survived by her father Harold Schill; siblings Jackie, Howie, and Troy; children Terry, Tyler, and Nichole; and grandchildren Madysen, Raiden, Jack, Shania, Dylan, Tayler, and Brody.
Kelly wholly loved and was equally cherished by her family and friends. She always enjoyed a day watching the races and her heart was always at the track. Her compassion and care for others was reflected in her talent for nurturing flowers and plants.
A service in memory of the wonderful and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend whom was Kelly Lea Fischer will be held at Sharon Lutheran Church on December 3rd, 2019 at 1 PM with an hour for visitation beforehand.
Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks, ND
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019