Ken Jackson
Great Falls - Ken Jackson, 83, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Great Falls. Ken had an intense love for his family. He wouldn't hesitate to give a complete stranger his last dollar and never expected anything in return. He, and his sense of humor, will be missed by all that knew him and he'll forever be remembered as a true patriarch.
Ken was born August 20, 1936 to Bert and Lois Jackson in Casper, Wyoming. Raised in Casper, he Graduated from the Natrona County High School. Little did he know that a trip to the candy counter at Woolworth's would change his life forever. There he met the love of his life, Annette. They married on April 5, 1954 and began their 65 year journey together. While he made his living as a truck driver for most of his years and later Owner/Operator of Willowbrook Pilot Service, Ken's true passion was his family.
Ken is Preceded in death by his son, Ken Jackson Jr., his brother, and sister. He is survived by his wife; Annette Jackson, his sons; Bob Jackson of Dallas, TX, Jeff Jackson of Oregon, and Steve Jackson of Great Falls, and his daughter; Debbie Carpenter also of Great Falls.
Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No Services are planned at this time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019