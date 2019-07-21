|
Ken Larson
Great Falls - Kenneth E. Larson "Ken", 70, of Great Falls, MT passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 of natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church.
Born March 1, 1949 in Great Falls, MT to Walter and Nellie Larson. Ken spent his childhood in Great Falls and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. He pursued a Bachelors' Degree in Chemistry from the University of Great Falls in 1971. In his next steps in life, Ken found his true passion when he joined the Montana Air National Guard. On December 9, 1976 Ken married the love of his life, Linda Flanagan. Together they have three daughters, Tamra, Rachel and Kasey.
Ken proudly and lovingly served his country for over 35 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He drove truck for City Services in his retirement. Some of Ken's favorite pastimes were bowling, traveling in planes, trains and cars, watching any kind of sport and being with his family. Ken was a member of the Montana State Bowling Hall of Fame and spent many years traveling to bowling tournaments with his friend, Bruce. Ken's family and country were the most important things in his life. We will miss him so much. "Rest in peace, Grampie."
Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda; daughters, Tamra (Dirk) Johnson, Rachel Campbell, Kasey (Chris) Mockel; sister, Sue (Gene) Nowlan; grandchildren, Jordan, Cooper, Gracie, Maryellen, Macain and many loving nieces and nephews.
Those who have preceded him in death include his parents, Walter and Nellie Larson; brother, Tom Larson and sister-in-law, Linda L. Larson.
In lieu of flowers and donation, reach out to your loved ones, give them a hug and spread kindness in Ken's honor.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019