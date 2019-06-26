|
Ken Lundin
Great Falls - Ken Lundin, born February 7, 1933 in Niagara, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in his sleep at Peace Hospice. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Ken came to Malmstrom Air Force Base in the early 50's where he met his beloved Lucille and married her in 1954. Soon after they were wed, he had to leave her for Greenland and Japan. Returning to Great Falls, they bought their life home together and started a family. Ken worked for Meadow Gold Diary for many years and the election department for the County where he retired. He was always a music man, playing guitar and singing country western music for decades. When he was no longer working, he and his guitar would volunteer weekly at retirement homes. They enjoyed having him as much as he enjoyed entertaining them. He also had a garage band at home. He was happy watching all ball games. Football was "Green Bay all the Way" for him and his Packers! Everyone who knew him knew it. He was a great bowler and baseball coach and enjoyed fishing. He always had a love for animals and all of his pets. He made friends all the way to the present, everywhere he went. He will be missed by many.
Ken was survived by his daughter, Nancy (Bill) Stedman; son Dan (Colette) Lundin; daughter Peggy Lundin; brother Marvin and family; and Rocky, (his cat and roommate). He is the grandfather of five and great-grandfather of two.
It's time to go to rest with his eternal love, Lucille, this summer in Cascade, Montana. "See ya later alligator".
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019