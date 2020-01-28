|
|
Kenneth Emil Depner
Choteau - Kenneth Emil Depner, long time resident of Choteau, MT, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 84. A Memorial Service in honor of his life will be held at the Choteau United Methodist Church this Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Ken was born on May 30, 1935 to parents Emil Depner and Viola "Grace" Davidson in Choteau, MT. Ken graduated from Choteau High in 1953 and in 1958, enlisted with the United States Army. He proudly served two years before being honorably discharged in 1960. Ken returned home to Choteau where he met who would be the love of his life, Susan Doty. They were wed on September 10, 1961 and had their lives blessed with four sons. They shared 53 loving years together until Susan's passing in 2014.
Ken spent his working life as a farmer and rancher. He was a proud father and enjoyed watching his sons in their various sports activities. He loved supporting the Choteau sports teams, was an active member on the school board and a Masonic Lodge member. As a farmer, Ken liked the haying season the best. He enjoyed morning coffee with old friends and time spent doing shop work, especially keeping his old machinery running. His favorite quote was always, "No Regrets."
Ken was preceded in passing by his wife, Susan; and parents Emil and Grace Depner.
He is survived by his sons, Kent (Yvette) of Choteau, Kurt (Kori) of Great Falls, Kyle (Shanna) of Kalispell, and Kevin (Samantha) of Mesa, AZ; and sister, Arlene Woodahl. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.\
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Choteau Senior Center, 29 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT 59422, or to a .
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020