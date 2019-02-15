|
Kenneth Gagnon
Chester - Kenneth "Ken" Gagnon, 70, of Chester, passed away on February 12, 2019 of natural causes.
The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chester at 1pm on Sunday, February 17. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Reception to follow service at the Church Hall.
Ken was born on August 28th, 1948 in Great Falls to Ernest and Genevieve Gagnon. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1966 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from College of Great Falls.
He married Julie Newman in 1976. They were married for 42 years.
Ken worked at Buttrey's Foods promoting from box boy in high school to Manager in the Kennewick, WA store. In 1980 he returned to the family farm in Chester.
He is survived by his wife, Julie and sons, Eric of Salt Lake City, UT, Ryan (Katie) of Long Valley, NJ, Cory (Amanda) of Havre, and Shane of Chester. His great joy was being Papa to his grandson, Killian of NJ. He is also survived by his brother, James (Cheryl) Gagnon of Fort Benton and Hong, Kong; his sisters, Yvonne Gagnon and Rita (Alan) Peters both of Gt Falls; nephews, niece, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Genevieve Gagnon, and sister, Patrice Gagnon. In lieu of flower memorials can be made to Liberty County Hospital in Chester, MT or to a .
Condolences can be made to Ken's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019