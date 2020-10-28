1/1
Kenneth Komeotis
Kenneth Komeotis

Great Falls - Kenneth "Bud" Komeotis, Sr., 78, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Gloria, and son, Buddy, by his side on October 23, 2020. A Visitation will be held on THURSDAY October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on FRIDAY October 30, 2020 in the Rose Room Chappell at Croxford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Bud worked for Williamson Fencing for 30 years as a Fencing Supervisor. Bud's work ethic was beyond belief, and even the young could not outwork him. In Bud's spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and long drives with his wife to the mountains. He took much pride in gardening and his woodwork; he was a crafty person that enjoyed giving his woodwork to others. He enjoyed going on vacations to Yellowstone Park; Yellowstone Park was his favorite by far. Bud also enjoyed playing pool with his brothers, friends, kids, and wife. His wife, Gloria, will miss him dearly, along with all those that knew him both near and far. He also loved his dogs, Rocky and Zante. He does leave behind one squirrel that he loved to feed; they met in the back yard daily by the squirrel's favorite tree, and at the log house Bud built for his little friend.

Bud is survived by his wife, Gloria Komeotis, daughter Billiejo (Jeremy) Komeotis-Mancell of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Son Buddy Komeotis, son, Kenny Komeotis, Jr., Great Falls, Carmen Komeotis, Rocky Boy, MT. Brother's Tommy Komeotis, Tony (Sherry) Komeotis, sister Lillian Gilbert, all of Great Falls, and several grandchildren.

Bud is proceeded in death by his daughters Karla and Laura Komeotis; father Tom Komeotis, mother Cecile Gaurdipee-Komeotis, brother's: Paul and Johnny Komeotis, and sister's: Cecilia, Shirley, and Tiny Komeotis.

Bud is also proceeded in death by his beloved dogs, Samson, Zuess, Creos, and Gabby.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
