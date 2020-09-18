1/1
Kenneth L. Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Beck

Great Falls - Kenneth L. Beck, 73, passed away at Peace Hospice on Tuesday, September 16, 2020, from natural causes. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Ken was born on June 30, 1947, in Great Falls, MT to Leonard and Mary Katherine Beck. He was raised in Black Eagle, MT, completed grade school at Collins Elementary, and graduated from CMR High School.

In 1967 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Before his honorable discharge in 1973, he spent time serving in Germany, which he fondly remembered. In 1971, he married Mary Ann Dalke and began a life with her that lasted 43 years. At the same time, Ken also started his 30-year career with the Cascade County Road Department. Ken and Mary Ann had two daughters, Tina and Jennifer, whom he loved to dote over. Ken and Mary Ann raised their daughters under the same roof and continued to live there until Mary Ann passed away in 2014. Ken never left Mary Ann's side even to the end. They liked to golf, bowl, go on trips, and view concerts together, especially after retirement.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Katherine Beck; wife, Mary Ann (Dalke) Beck; and son-in-law, Chad Grover. He is survived by his daughters, Tina Grover of Whitefish and Jennifer (Ryan) Beam of Great Falls; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Charles, Ian, Veronica, and Kieran.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, as Ken was a proud supporter of the public-school system in which his wife taught for 33 years. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved