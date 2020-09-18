Kenneth L. Beck
Great Falls - Kenneth L. Beck, 73, passed away at Peace Hospice on Tuesday, September 16, 2020, from natural causes. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and will be open to the public.
Ken was born on June 30, 1947, in Great Falls, MT to Leonard and Mary Katherine Beck. He was raised in Black Eagle, MT, completed grade school at Collins Elementary, and graduated from CMR High School.
In 1967 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Before his honorable discharge in 1973, he spent time serving in Germany, which he fondly remembered. In 1971, he married Mary Ann Dalke and began a life with her that lasted 43 years. At the same time, Ken also started his 30-year career with the Cascade County Road Department. Ken and Mary Ann had two daughters, Tina and Jennifer, whom he loved to dote over. Ken and Mary Ann raised their daughters under the same roof and continued to live there until Mary Ann passed away in 2014. Ken never left Mary Ann's side even to the end. They liked to golf, bowl, go on trips, and view concerts together, especially after retirement.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Katherine Beck; wife, Mary Ann (Dalke) Beck; and son-in-law, Chad Grover. He is survived by his daughters, Tina Grover of Whitefish and Jennifer (Ryan) Beam of Great Falls; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Charles, Ian, Veronica, and Kieran.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, as Ken was a proud supporter of the public-school system in which his wife taught for 33 years. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
